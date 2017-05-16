May 16 Raven Russia Ltd:

* Announces proposals to raise about £100 million by way of placing of new convertible preference shares (rusc) at placing price of 114p per share

* Says firm commitments received from existing institutional investors (Woodford, Iaml, Old Mutual And Brooks Macdonald) and company's EBT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)