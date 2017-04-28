BRIEF-Apple files for notes offering of up to $1.0 billion
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
April 28 Raydium Semi-conductor Corp :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$6.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GAj9HO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: