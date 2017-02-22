Feb 22 Raymond James Financial Inc

* Raymond James says for Jan., total securities commissions and fees of $335.4 million increased 19 percent compared to January 2016 and 1 percent compared to December 2016

* Raymond James says client assets under administration reached $622.2 billion, reflecting growth of 28 percent over January 2016 and 1 percent over December 2016

* Raymond James says Jan. financial assets under management reached $81.4 billion, up 26 percent over January 2016 and 2 percent over December 2016