BRIEF-Ediston Property Investment makes 20.2 mln stg office building sale
* Sold office building at Cutlers Gate, Sheffield, to UK commercial property trust limited for £20.2 million
April 13 Raymond James Financial Inc :
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
* $150 million settlement relates to "alleged fraudulent" EB-5 investment program by third parties, offered to foreign investors
* Says as of December 31, 2016, the company had accrued $50 million related to this matter Source text : (bit.ly/2owzmCe) Further company coverage:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT RECEIVED A NOTIFICATION FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD MICHAŁ KRUPIŃSKI INFORMING ABOUT HIS RESIGNATION FROM MEMBERSHIP IN THE BANK'S SUPERVISORY BOARD AND THE FUNCTION OF CHAIRMAN AS OF JUNE 14
* Quiz announces its intention to seek admission of its ordinary shares to trading on AIM, a market of London Stock Exchange