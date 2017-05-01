May 1 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc
* Rayonier Advanced Materials reports first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 sales $201 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Increasing 2017 guidance for cash flows by $10 million
* 2017 cash flow from operations are anticipated to be $150
to $160 million
* 2017 adjusted free cash flows are anticipated to be $90 to
$100 million
* Expect 2017 net income at high-end of our initial guidance
of $41 to $48 million
* Expect 2017 EBITDA at high-end of our initial guidance of
$190 to $200 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: