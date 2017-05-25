Brazil's Itaú drops out of bidding for Argentina's Patagonia
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc
* Rayonier Advanced Materials to acquire Tembec, creating a diversified global leader in high purity cellulose, packaging, paper, high-yield pulp and forest products
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - combined company approximately US$2 billion in revenue and US$400 million in EBITDA including full synergies
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc says transaction unanimously approved by each company's board of directors
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - deal for purchase price of approximately US$807 million
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - company to benefit from scale and projected combined cost synergies of US$50 million, to be achieved over 3 years
* Rayonier Advanced Materials - deal is immediately accretive to Rayonier Advanced Materials
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - transaction does not require approval of Rayonier Advanced Materials shareholders
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - intends to finance cash portion of transaction with a combination of cash on hand and committed bank financing
* Rayonier Advanced Materials - expects to retain Canadian headquarters in Montreal, Québec and a presence in Ontario, and continue all Tembec operations
* Sees deal delivering a significant premium at C$4.05 per share to Tembec shareholders
* Rayonier Advanced Materials - purchase price represents multiple of 4.6 times LTM pro forma EBITDA after expected synergies or 6.3 times before synergies
* Rayonier Advanced Materials - deal agreement contains a non-solicitation covenant on part of tembec, subject to customary "fiduciary out" provisions
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc says purchase price includes assumption of US$487 million of debt net of cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
