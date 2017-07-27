BRIEF-Raytheon reports Q2 EPS from continuing operations of $1.89

July 27 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co:

* Q2 earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.89

* Q2 net sales of $6.3 billion, up 4.2 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $6.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased full-year 2017 guidance for sales and EPS

* Backlog at Q2 end was $36.2 billion, an increase of about $1.1 billion versus q2 2016

* Q2 bookings were $6.5 billion versus $7.1 billion in q2 2016

* Sees FY net sales $25.1 billion to $25.6 billion

* Sees FY earnings per share from continuing operations $7.35 to $7.50

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.48, revenue view $25.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S