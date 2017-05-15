BRIEF-Dawning Information Industry to set up unit in Nanjing
* Says it plans to set up project unit in Nanjing with registered capital at 1.0 billion yuan
May 15 (Reuters) -
* Razer - 3 Group, Razer announce global strategic alliance; to co-brand, reach out to gaming community with tariff plans designed for gaming community Source text for Eikon:
* Vendors will be issued 42.7 million fully paid ordinary shares in sequoia at $0.30 per share valuing business at $12.83m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax has received attached letter from Singleton consortium