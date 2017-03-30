March 30 Razor Energy Corp

* Razor Energy Corp. provides an operations update, announces 2017 capital budget and guidance, and 2016 year-end results

* For fiscal 2017, board has approved a capital expenditure budget of $13.0 million

* Sees 2017 funds flow from operations $8.4 million

* Sees 2017 oil equivalent average daily production of 3,250 boepd

* Razor Energy - intends to continue to pursue value-driven acquisitions, including consolidation of land positions within co's existing project areas

* Razor Energy - expects acquisitions to include targeting potential opportunities in complementary shallow, light oil, horizons within Alberta core region