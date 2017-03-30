March 30 Razor Energy Corp
* Razor Energy Corp. provides an operations update,
announces 2017 capital budget and guidance, and 2016 year-end
results
* For fiscal 2017, board has approved a capital expenditure
budget of $13.0 million
* Sees 2017 funds flow from operations $8.4 million
* Sees 2017 oil equivalent average daily production of 3,250
boepd
* Razor Energy - intends to continue to pursue value-driven
acquisitions, including consolidation of land positions within
co's existing project areas
* Razor Energy - expects acquisitions to include targeting
potential opportunities in complementary shallow, light oil,
horizons within Alberta core region
