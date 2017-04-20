BRIEF-Gateway Lifestyle Group says FY17 underlying net profit guidance revised
* Sees FY17 distributable earnings expected to be about $39 million for FY17, down $4.2 million on prior guidance
April 20 Razor Energy Corp
* Razor Energy Corp announces strategic light oil asset acquisition in the kaybob area of west central Alberta and $18 million equity financing
* Deal for cash consideration of $9.6 million
* Acquisition will be funded with Razor's cash reserves and through proceeds of prospectus offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deutsche bank to restructure corporate, investment banking - Bloomberg
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July