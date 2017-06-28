PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 RBB Bancorp:
* RBB Bancorp files for ipo of upto $82.8 million - sec filing
* RBB Bancorp says its common stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq global select market
* RBB Bancorp says Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P., Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Stephens Inc are acting as underwriters for the ipo Source text (bit.ly/2ujxixC)
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc Announces pricing of initial public offering