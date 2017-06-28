June 28 RBB Bancorp:

* RBB Bancorp files for ipo of upto $82.8 million - sec filing

* RBB Bancorp says its common stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq global select market

* RBB Bancorp says Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P., Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Stephens Inc are acting as underwriters for the ipo Source text (bit.ly/2ujxixC)