BRIEF-Modern Land (China) terminates transfer agreement for acquisition a PRC co
* Transaction involving acquisition of 100% equity interest in a PRC company holding a property development project in Yangzhou
Feb 24 Royal Bank Of Canada
* RBC announces senior executive changes
* Royal Bank of Canada - Jennifer Tory, currently group head personal & commercial bank (P&CB) will assume role of chief administrative officer
* Royal Bank of Canada - Neil Mclaughlin, currently executive vice-president, business financial services, P&CB to become group head P&CB, replacing Tory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 Global regulators continue to make progress on completing new capital rules for banks and want a deal as soon as possible, the Basel Committee said on Friday.
SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family has put it on the block after signing a plea deal in Brazil, a person directly involved in the deal said on Friday.