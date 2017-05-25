BRIEF-Huatai Securities says Sun Hongning resigned as non-executive director
* Sun Hongning resigned from being non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Royal Bank Of Canada
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble
* RBC ceo says home capital issues should not cause canadians to loose confidence in value of their homes or cause contagion problems
* RBC cfo says bank would expect to maintain 10.5 percent plus core tier 1 ratio target if it became a g-sib Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
PHNOM PENH, June 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Cambodian activists fighting plans to transform Phnom Penh's largest lake into a luxury development made a tactical decision when they took to the streets - put women on the frontline to show a "gentle" face and prevent violence.
NEW YORK, June 21 A New York fashion designer who has called himself the "curator of cool" pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from a bribery case that involves a brother and nephew of former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.