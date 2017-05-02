BRIEF-Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
May 2 Royal Bank Of Canada:
* RBC Correspondent Services and Rbc Advisor Services launch new wealth management technology platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results