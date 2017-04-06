Avon CEO expected to step down - WSJ
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
April 6 Royal Bank Of Canada
* RBC global asset management inc. Announces march sales results for RBC funds, ph&n funds and bluebay funds and first quarter sales results for RBC etfs
* RBC global asset management inc - march mutual fund net sales of $1.1 billion
* RBC global asset management inc - march long-term funds had net sales of $1.0 billion and money market funds had net sales of $99 million
* RBC global asset management inc - mutual fund assets under management increased by 1.1 per cent in march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million
* Bruce E. Terker reports 6.58 percent passive stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2stcpDg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)