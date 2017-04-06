April 6 Royal Bank Of Canada

* RBC global asset management inc. Announces march sales results for RBC funds, ph&n funds and bluebay funds and first quarter sales results for RBC etfs

* RBC global asset management inc - march mutual fund net sales of $1.1 billion

* RBC global asset management inc - march long-term funds had net sales of $1.0 billion and money market funds had net sales of $99 million

* RBC global asset management inc - mutual fund assets under management increased by 1.1 per cent in march