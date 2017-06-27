UPDATE 2-Cyber attack hits property arm of French bank BNP Paribas
* BNP Paribas one of first big European banks known to be affected
June 27 Reserve Bank of India:
* Incorporation in caution list: Au Small Finance Bank Ltd
* Total foreign investment from all sources in the company shall not exceed 49% under portfolio investment scheme(pis)
* Total foreign shareholding through all sources in co reached the trigger limit, purchases of co's shares to be allowed after obtaining prior rbi nod Source text: bit.ly/2sd3MNC Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, June 28 A joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil said on Wednesday it would appeal against a Dutch government plan to lower a production cap at the Groningen natural gas field by a further 10 percent.
* Plans to re-domicile its European business to Belgium in response to Brexit