BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share
* Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share to be paid on july 31, 2017, up about 22 percent over its earlier dividend per share
May 17 Raiffeisen Bank International:
* CEO Strobl says market conditions will show if Polish IPO can be successful
* CEO Strobl says we do not plan to list more than 15 percent of Polish unit in June
* CEO Strobl says we agreed to either list 25 pct or more of Polish unit or 15 pct plus double listing of RBI
* CEO Strobl says under current market circumstances we rather envisage the second of those options -- a double listing by June 2018 in Poland Further company coverage:
* Classpass raises $70 million in series c funding led by Temasek following its strongest quarter to date
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.