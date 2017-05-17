May 17 Raiffeisen Bank International:

* CEO Strobl says market conditions will show if Polish IPO can be successful

* CEO Strobl says we do not plan to list more than 15 percent of Polish unit in June

* CEO Strobl says we agreed to either list 25 pct or more of Polish unit or 15 pct plus double listing of RBI

* CEO Strobl says under current market circumstances we rather envisage the second of those options -- a double listing by June 2018 in Poland