UPDATE 2-UAE sees "parting of ways" if Qatar does not accept Arab demands
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)
June 19 Reserve Bank of India:
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 24 to 49 percent under PIS in Satin Creditcare Network Limited Source text: bit.ly/2rIfMq3
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace