Feb 24 Royal Bank Of Scotland

* The group bonus pool has fallen from 373 million stg in 2015 to 343 million stg in 2016, a reduction of 8 percent

* Says to keep CEO's pay fixed at 1 million stg

* Says to change long term incentive award policy for CEO to 175 percent of salary

* Says to pay CEO long term incentive award in 2017 of 2.87 million stg

* Says CEO's total pay for 2016 is 3.49 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)