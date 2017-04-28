April 28 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

* RBS says on analyst call that change in administration in U.S. means there is lack of counterparty to engage with on mortgage mis-selling talks

* RBS says on analyst call that there is no reason to think it won't resolve mortgage mis-selling case with U.S. Justice department by year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)