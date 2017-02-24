Feb 24 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

* Rbs CEO says there will be further job losses as bank targets 2 billion stg cost cuts over next 4 years

* Rbs CEO says not yet in active negotiations with u.s. Department of justice on rmbs case

* Rbs CFO says no earlier than q4 this year to get approval from european commission for new alternative state aid plan (Reporting by Lawrence White)