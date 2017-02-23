UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 RCL Foods Limited:
* Unaudited group financial results and cash dividend declaration for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Six-month revenue R13.1 billion, up 1.6 pct
* Six-months headline earnings per share 47.6 cents, down 44.8 pct
* Six-month cash generated by operations R103.2 million, down 73.2 pct
* Interim dividend per share 10.0 cents, down 33.3 pct
* We expect demand, and therefore volumes, to remain constrained
* Within sugar business unit, rainfall, industry pricing and import levels remain key drivers of profitability for H2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources