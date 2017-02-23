Feb 23 RCL Foods Limited:

* Unaudited group financial results and cash dividend declaration for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Six-month revenue R13.1 billion, up 1.6 pct

* Six-months headline earnings per share 47.6 cents, down 44.8 pct

* Six-month cash generated by operations R103.2 million, down 73.2 pct

* Interim dividend per share 10.0 cents, down 33.3 pct

* We expect demand, and therefore volumes, to remain constrained

* Within sugar business unit, rainfall, industry pricing and import levels remain key drivers of profitability for H2 2017