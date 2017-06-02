June 2 India's Reliance Communications executive Punit Garg says

* Ongoing stress in telecom industry will end up reducing 30,000-40,000 more jobs this year

* Exec says sector heavily burdened by tax, government should look at rationalisation

* Exec says reduced ebitda of sector insufficient to cover debt obligations and airwave payments

* Exec says industry seeking three year moratorium on government levies, airwave payments, taxes

* Exec says industry also seeking lowering of license and spectrum fees and mobile termination charges

* Exec says industry seeking long term loans to telecom sector under 5/25 scheme

* Exec says seeking easing of external commercial borrowings policy restrictions (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Devidutta Tripathy)