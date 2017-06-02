June 2 India's Reliance Communications
executive Punit Garg says
* Ongoing stress in telecom industry will end up reducing
30,000-40,000 more jobs this year
* Exec says sector heavily burdened by tax, government
should look at rationalisation
* Exec says reduced ebitda of sector insufficient to cover
debt obligations and airwave payments
* Exec says industry seeking three year moratorium on
government levies, airwave payments, taxes
* Exec says industry also seeking lowering of license and
spectrum fees and mobile termination charges
* Exec says industry seeking long term loans to telecom
sector under 5/25 scheme
* Exec says seeking easing of external commercial borrowings
policy restrictions
