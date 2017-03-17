UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 17 Rizzoli Corriere Della Sera Mediagroup SpA:
* FY net profit 3.5 million euros ($3.76 million) versus loss 175.7 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue 968.3 million euros versus 1.03 billion euros a year ago
* Says sees 2017 EBITDA at around 140 million euros with EBITDA margin showing a significant growth (to 15%)
* Sees 2017 revenue slightly down (around -2%) mainly due to the termination of some advertising sales contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources