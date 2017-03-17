March 17 Rizzoli Corriere Della Sera Mediagroup SpA:

* FY net profit 3.5 million euros ($3.76 million) versus loss 175.7 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue 968.3 million euros versus 1.03 billion euros a year ago

* Says sees 2017 EBITDA at around 140 million euros with EBITDA margin showing a significant growth (to 15%)

* Sees 2017 revenue slightly down (around -2%) mainly due to the termination of some advertising sales contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)