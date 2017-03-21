UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagroup SpA:
* Sees 2017 revenue between 940 million euros ($1.01 billion) and 950 million euros, up 1 pct year on year (excluding contracts for third-party publishers ended at the beginning of 2017) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9267 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources