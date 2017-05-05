UPDATE 1-China Eastern sells stakes in cargo unit to four firms
* Chinese aviation sector's first mixed-ownership reform deal
May 4 Re/Max Holdings Inc
* Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 revenue $48.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $47.7 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $47 million to $48.5 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $194 million to $197 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $48.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $196.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Comments on media report on EGP 1 billion partnership with New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA), says deal is under consideration Source:(http://bit.ly/2rH0QZg) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 19 Most stock markets in the Gulf were marginally higher in early trade on Monday, shrugging off weak oil prices as investors focused on local corporate and market news.