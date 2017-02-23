Feb 23 Re/Max Holdings Inc:

* Re/Max Holdings reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $44.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.3 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $47 million to $48.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $194 million to $197 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 agent count to increase 5.5% to 6.5% over q1 2016

* Re/Max Holdings Inc sees FY agent count to increase 4.0pct to 5.0pct over 2016

* Re/Max Holdings Inc sees FY adjusted ebitda margin in a range of 52.5pct to 54.0pct of 2017 revenue

* Re/Max Holdings Inc sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin in a range of 45.0pct to 46.0pct of Q1 2017 revenue

* Q1 revenue view $46.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

