European shares dragged lower by retailers, resource stocks
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)
April 24 REAL HOLDING I SVERIGE AB (PUBL) :
* PROPOSES DIRECTED OFFSET ISSUE OF B SHARES IN THE COMPANY
* OFFSET ISSUE ISSUE IS PROPOSED TO BE CARRIED OUT AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 4.50 PER CLASS B SHARE
* OFFSET ISSUE IS PROPOSED TO INCLUDE A TOTAL OF 1.2 MILLION B SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO A TOTAL ISSUE PAYMENT SEK 5.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)
* Says registers the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) with the Spanish market regulator CNMV
NEW YORK, June 15 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose renewable fuel use requirements for 2018 as soon as this week, five sources told Reuters this week, and traders expect no changes to conventional targets and modest increases to biofuel volumes.