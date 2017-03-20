UPDATE 2-UBS and Credit Suisse need credible insolvency plans -SNB
* SNB says more progress required on loss-absorbing capacity (Adds comment from UBS and Credit Suisse)
March 20 Real Industry Inc -
* On March 14, unit, for itself, as representative of other borrowers, entered into revolving credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A.
* Revolving credit agreement provides for a $110 million senior secured revolving asset-based credit facility - SEC filing
* Proceeds of ABL Facility used to repay outstanding indebtedness of borrowers party to existing revolving credit deal dated Feb 27, 2015
* ABL Facility expires on March 14, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2nXmfXZ] Further company coverage:
* SNB says more progress required on loss-absorbing capacity (Adds comment from UBS and Credit Suisse)
* IBC Advanced alloys announces upsizing of private placement to c$1.75 million
LONDON, June 15 Russian stocks led losses on emerging markets on Thursday, hitting 15-month lows and heading for a third day of losses as risks grew of expanded U.S. sanctions and oil prices tumbled amid worries over U.S. and world economic growth.