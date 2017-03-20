March 20 Real Industry Inc -

* On March 14, unit, for itself, as representative of other borrowers, entered into revolving credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A.

* Revolving credit agreement provides for a $110 million senior secured revolving asset-based credit facility - SEC filing

* Proceeds of ABL Facility used to repay outstanding indebtedness of borrowers party to existing revolving credit deal dated Feb 27, 2015

* ABL Facility expires on March 14, 2022