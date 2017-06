April 27 Realia Business SA:

* Says signs syndicated loan for its unit Realia Patrimonio for the total amount of 582 million euros ($631.8 million)

* Says syndicated loan to refinance existing financing with balance of 678 million euros maturing today

* Says new financing has maturity of seven years Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9212 euros)