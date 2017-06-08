BRIEF-Dongxing Securities says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 8 Realord Group Holdings Ltd
* Investment agreement in relation to development and construction of a recycled aluminum processing plant
* Total investment amount as indicated in investment agreement for project is approximately rmb350 million
* Top eagle and Park Management committee entered into investment agreement
* Top Eagle will design, develop and build a processing plant for recycling and production of aluminum ingots in PRC
* It is expected that acquisition costs of phase one site would be about rmb11 million
* top Eagle has agreed to acquire phase one site under public land tendering process conducted by relevant land government department Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
SEOUL, June 22 South Korea's central bank on Thursday warned that the number of households vulnerable to debt defaults could rise as the debt-servicing capacity comes under strain amid rising interest rates.
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes