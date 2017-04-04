BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
April 4 RealPage Inc
* RealPage Inc - on April 3, 2017, co entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement - sec filing
* RealPage Inc - amendment amends certain terms of RealPage Inc 's credit agreement, dated as of september 30, 2014
* RealPage Inc -Amendment to provide for additional pricing tier for interest rates, fees if co's consolidated net leverage ratio equals or exceeds 4.00 to 1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp