BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 16 Realpage Inc
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Realpage Inc says intends to apply a portion of net proceeds from sale of convertible notes to pay cost of convertible note hedge transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
* International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)