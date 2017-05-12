May 12 Realpage Inc:
* Realpage Inc- on May 10, 2017, received request for
additional information and documentary material from doj in
connection with purchase agreement
* Realpage Inc - pursuant to purchase agreement, a
subsidiary of company agreed to purchase certain assets of
rainmaker
* Realpage - entered fifth amendment to credit agreement
among realpage, unit of Realpage party thereto, lenders party
thereto & Wells Fargo Bank, national association
* Realpage Inc - amendment amends to extend funding deadline
for delayed draw term loan under credit agreement from May 31,
2017 to August 31, 2017
* Realpage inc - rainmaker also received a request for
additional information and documentary material from doj related
to transaction
* Realpage Inc- anticipates that doj review process and
consummation of transaction will be completed in 2017
* Realpage Inc - co and parties entered amendment to asset
purchase agreement pursuant to which parties agreed to extend
termination date to Dec 31, 2017
