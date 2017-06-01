European shares slip further, Provident Financial plummets
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
June 1 Reata Pharmaceuticals:
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc announces positive data from part one of moxie trial of omaveloxolone for friedreich’s ataxia
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc- company planning to initiate part 2 of trial during second half of 2017
* Trial demonstrated that in fa patients, omaveloxolone induced NRF2 and was associated with improvements in mitochondrial and neurological function Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Uber wants Sheryl Sandberg to be its next CEO - NY Post, citing source Source : http://nyp.st/2sTVYQA
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring