June 1 Reata Pharmaceuticals:

* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc announces positive data from part one of moxie trial of omaveloxolone for friedreich’s ataxia

* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc- company planning to initiate part 2 of trial during second half of 2017

* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍company planning to initiate part 2 of trial during second half of 2017​

* Trial demonstrated that in fa patients, omaveloxolone induced NRF2 and was associated with improvements in mitochondrial and neurological function Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: