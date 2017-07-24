FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals Bardoxolone Methyl showed improved kidney function in patients in phase 2 portion of phase 2/3 cardinal study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Bardoxolone Methyl showed improved kidney function in patients with Alport Syndrome in ongoing phase 2 portion of phase 2/3 cardinal study

* Initiated screening in phase 3 portion of trial, plans to launch phase 2 studies in rare renal diseases during h1 2018

* Available data demonstrate Bardoxolone "significantly improved" kidney function in Alport Syndrome patients as measured by EGFR

* No serious adverse events have been reported in trial, reported adverse events have generally been mild to moderate in intensity

* Independent data monitoring committee reviewed all available safety data and voted to recommend opening phase 3 portion of trial

* A new molecule, RTA 901, is being tested in a first-in-human phase 1 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

