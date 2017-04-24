April 24 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd:

* Declared a dividend of 60.80 cents per share for six months ended Feb.28 2017

* HY property expenses have increased year on year with net cost to income ratio increasing from 13 pct to 15 pct

* HY basic and diluted headline earnings per share 35.44 cents versus 22.17 cents

* Dividend per share will grow by between 7-9 pct for full year to Aug. 31 2017