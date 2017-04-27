BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
April 27 Recipharm AB (Publ)
* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 1,328 million (973), an increase of 37 pct
* Q1 EBITDA SEK 159 million (136) corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 12 pct (14)
* Says despite an exceptionally weak start of year profit wise, underlying business is developing according to our plans and we maintain our sales growth and ebitda-margin objectives along with our leverage targets
* Says confident that these objectives will be achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency