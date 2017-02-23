BRIEF-Mersana Therapeutics sees IPO of 5 mln shares priced between $14 and $16
Mersana Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5 million shares priced between between $14.00 and $16.00
Feb 23 Recipharm AB
* Q4 net sales amounted to sek 1 333 million (863), an increase of 54%
* Recipharm ab (publ) says proposed share dividend is sek (1.50) per share
* Q4 ebitda increased by 108% and amounted to sek 229 million (110)
Q4 ebitda increased by 108% and amounted to sek 229 million (110)

Recipharm ab (publ) says we are well on track to reach our long-term financial targets and overall objectives
Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board
Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company