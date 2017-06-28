UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 28 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc:
* cyber Attack: statement to customers
* Although working round the clock to minimise the impact on customers and suppliers, do anticipate some markets will experience delays in shipping and invoicing
* Hope to be in a position to resolve this as soon as possible
* We have marshalled significant resources to rectify the situation as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources