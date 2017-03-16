March 17 Reckon Ltd:

* Proposed to de-merge Reckon's Document Management segment (representing approximately 15% of 2016 group turnover) under an independent company

* Proposed every Reckon shareholder will receive pro rata Document Management Newco shares for Reckon shares held by way of a dividend in specie

* Document Management Newco will trade on AIM market of London Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: