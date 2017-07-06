BRIEF-USA Technologies files for common stock offering of up to $40 mln
* USA Technologies inc files for common stock offering of up to $40 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2sPyn3X) Further company coverage:
July 6 Reckon Ltd
* Getbusy will require £3 million of working capital ;funds will be raised by non-renounceable rights issue of getbusy shares to reckon shareholders
* rights issue will be conducted on basis of 20 getbusy shares for every 213 reckon shares
* Reckon ltd - has implemented re-organisation of its dms business via a series of asset and share sales such that dms business will be ultimately held by getbusy
* daniel rabie, presently coo of reckon limited, will be appointed ceo of getbusy
* updates on de-merger of its document management business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 7 Senator Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate antitrust panel, sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department on Friday urging that it reject any effort by the White House to inject politics into merger investigations.