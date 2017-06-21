June 21 Recomm Co Ltd

* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary, Vietnam Recomm CO.,LTD on July 1, to develop LED lighting business in ASEAN region

* New subsidiary will be engaged in sale of LED lighting and air-conditioning related eco products, as well as OA equipment

* New subsidiary will be capitalized at $447,000, or 50 million yen

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)