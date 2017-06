March 1 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA:

* Proposes dividend of 0.70 euro per share (0.60 euro per share in 2015), of which 0.35 euro per share already paid

* Consolidated sales during the first two months of 2017 are particularly positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9494 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)