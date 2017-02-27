BRIEF-Celsion files to withdraw stock offering
* Files to withdraw stock offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rDjQ5Y) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA:
* Signs an exclusive license agreement with the Meyer Hospital in Florence
* Agreement covers the know-how of the Meyer Hospital for the development of a treatment for pre-term babies affected by retinopathy of prematurity
* Treatment is currently being investigated in a phase II clinical trial by the Meyer Hospital
* Recordati will complete the clinical development and the regulatory steps necessary to obtain the marketing approval for the drug Source text: bit.ly/2ml9uJQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files to withdraw stock offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rDjQ5Y) Further company coverage:
* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals to present at the 2017 Bio International Convention