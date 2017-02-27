Feb 27 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA:

* Signs exclusive license agreement with Meyer hospital in Florence

* The agreement has as its object the know-how product of Meyer Hospital in Florence for the development of a treatment for pre-term infants suffering from retinopathy of prematurity

* The agreement provides that the company will support for a period of three years other projects carried out by researchers at Meyer in the field of rare diseases