Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Recro Pharma Inc
* Recro Pharma acquires Novel Neuromuscular blocking agents
* Says under terms of agreement, Recro Pharma will pay Cornell a six figure initial up-front fee
* Recro Pharma Inc - under terms of agreement, Recro Pharma will pay Cornell a six figure initial up-front fee
* Recro Pharma - cornell entitled to receive additional milestone payments in millions per each acquired candidate upon achievement of certain U.S., EU regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others