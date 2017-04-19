BRIEF-Lincoln Mining completes major debt settlement agreement
* Lincoln Mining Corp - completed a debt settlement agreement with respect to outstanding debt totaling $4 million
April 19 Red Eagle Exploration Ltd:
* Red Eagle Exploration announces $20 million financing
* Preliminary prospectus has been filed in connection with a marketed offering of units at a price of $0.15 per unit
* Net proceeds of offering to be used to fund property option, acquisition costs, exploration, development programs at Vetas gold, among others
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017
June 15 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it was aware of recent media reports concerning a potential refinancing transaction and that it would not comment on speculation and rumors.