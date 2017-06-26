GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro rallies, weak dollar lifts oil; stocks slip
* U.S. yields rise with European debt after ECB's Draghi comments
June 26 Red Eagle Mining Corp
* Red eagle mining announces rights offering
* Red eagle mining- filed rights offering circular in connection with offering of rights to buy units for proceeds of up to approximately c $46 million
* Red eagle mining - use of proceeds from rights offering is for underground development, paste back fill plant, underground delineation drilling
* Red eagle mining corp - for each two rights holder will be entitled to subscribe for one unit at a subscription price of c $0.35 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, June 27 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Tuesday made a passionate defense against a corruption charge leveled at him by the public prosecutor, calling it a "fiction" that was an attack on his government and the entire nation.
WILMINGTON, Del., June 27 The Delaware Supreme Court ruled in favor of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co on Tuesday in a $2 billion dispute with Westinghouse Electric Co that stems from cost overruns at a pair of unfinished U.S. nuclear power plants.