PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 Red Hat Inc
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Deal expected to have no material impact to co's guidance for first fiscal quarter ending May 31, 2017, or fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2018
* Red Hat plans to make Codenvy an integral part of OpenShift.io Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qZd1x3) Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* SG Blocks Inc announces pricing of public offering and Nasdaq listing
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: