May 25 Red Hat Inc

* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing

* Deal expected to have no material impact to co's guidance for first fiscal quarter ending May 31, 2017, or fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2018

* Red Hat plans to make Codenvy an integral part of OpenShift.io